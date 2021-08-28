Actor Kabir Bedi shares his joy working with Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha

Mumbai: Kabir Bedi recently published his autobiography, Stories I Must Tell, and send a copy of the book with a handwritten note to Allu Arjun. In the note, the Kites actor spoke highly of Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha, whom he had the pleasure of working with on Shaakuntalam. Arha makes her acting debut in the film as Prince Bharata. In response to Kabir Bedi’s kind words, Bunny actor expressed his gratitude.

In handwriting, it read, ‘Dear Allu Arjun, This is my story. I hope you enjoy reading. You’ll know me better for it. I enjoyed working with your talented daughter Arha in Shaakuntalam. My love and blessings. To you and your family (sic).’

Read also: Madhya Pradesh schools to reopen from September 1 for classes 6 to 12

Allu Arjun shared the note on his Instagram story and thanked Kabir Bedi for the gesture and kind words. He wrote, ‘Thank you Kabir ji! I whole heartedly appreciate your efforts to write a book and share your story with the coming generations (sic).’

Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar, is based on the mythological story of King Dushyanta and Shakuntala, daughter of sage Vishwamitra and apsara Menaka. The lead roles in the film are played by Samantha Akkineni and Dev Mohan. Arha makes her debut as Prince Bharata. Allu Arjun, Sneha and son Ayaan attended Arha’s performance at Shaakuntalam recently. Cast and crew wrapped up filming on August 12 and a trailer will be released soon.