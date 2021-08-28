Madhya Pradesh schools to reopen from September 1 for classes 6 to 12

Bhopal: Classes for standards VI to XII in Madhya Pradesh will start on September 1, with 50 percent attendance and other COVID-19 safeguards, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced after a review meeting on Friday.

In a meeting attended by state school education minister Inder Singh Parmar, it was decided that consent from parents and guardians would be required to attend school, according to a release.

The CM asked all stakeholders to adhere to COVID-19 norms, the release added. Moreover, a school education department order stated that all school staff must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The last week of July saw 50 percent of students attend physical classes for standards IX to XII, while online classes were also held. In MP, schools have been closed since March last year due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Some classes were held for a while before being halted amid the second wave of the outbreak this year.