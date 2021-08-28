Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to visit Gujarat for three days beginning today

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gujarat for three days beginning Saturday (August 28), during which he will attend meetings and review development works taking place in Ahmedabad and his Lok Sabha constituency.

According to a tentative schedule provided to the media, Shah would attend a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) on Saturday evening at the Ahmedabad Collector’s office.DISHA meetings ensure effective and timely implementation of various pro-people development works in a district by enhancing coordination between elected representatives – including those from Parliament, state legislatures, and local authorities. The meeting will be attended by MPs, MLAs, heads of the municipal corporation, municipalities, and district panchayats of Ahmedabad district, he said.

Shah is the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar and several parts of Ahmedabad district and the city falls under his constituency.

Shah will conduct a review meeting of various development projects being undertaken by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in the South West Zone on August 29, the official said. The meeting will take place at the office of the AMC in Bodakdev. Shah will attend an event on Monday for distributing sweets at a village near Sanand in Ahmedabad district under the ‘poshan abhiyan’, which aims to make India malnutrition-free by 2022.