IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

Chennai: The IMD (India Meteorological Department) has issued heavy to very heavy rain alerts for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka from Saturday (August 28) to August 30. The next two days (August 29 and 30) will see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls in coastal and southern Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. There is a possibility of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over the ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe on Saturday and Sunday.

‘An east-west shear zone runs roughly along Latitude 13°N between 4.5 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. It is likely to persist during the next 4 days. An off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from Karnataka coast to Kerala coast,’ an IMD release stated on August 27.

The weather department has issued an Orange alert for six districts in Kerala on August 28 and 29 and forecast extremely heavy rainfall. On Saturday, the IMD has issued Orange alerts for Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur. On Sunday, an Orange alert were issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad.

‘The southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala,’ the IMD said. The weather department has warned fishermen not to go into the sea until August 30.

‘Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph is likely over Southwest and West Central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised NOT TO venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned,’ the MeT said.