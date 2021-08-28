ED summons TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee and his wife in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife in connection with an alleged coal scam in West Bengal, officials announced on Saturday (August 28, 2021).

The nephew of the West Bengal chief minister has been summoned to appear before the investigating officer on September 6. Likewise, his wife Rujira has been served with a summons pursuant to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 1.

Sanjay Basu (counsel of Rujira and Abhishek), Shyam Singh (Bengal cadre IPS officer, now DIG Midnapore Range) and Gyanwant Singh (Bengal cadre IPS officer, now ADG CID), have also been asked to join the investigation in a coal case.

Moreover, Abhishek Banerjee has stated that he isn’t scared of the ED or CBI and is ‘more determined’ than ever to fight this battle.

The case was filed by the ED after it studied a November 2020 formal investigation report (FIR) of CBI, which alleged the theft of coal from Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in and around Asansol’s Kunustoria and Kajora areas. Anup Majhi alias Lala, a local state operative, is believed to be the prime suspect.

Earlier, the ED claimed that Abhishek Banerjee had benefited from this illegal trade. He has, however, denied all charges.