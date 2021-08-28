Three Delhi doctors shortlisted for Padma Awards: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi government announced names of three doctors to be recommended to the Centre for the Padma awards, the country’s highest civilian award. They are Dr. SK Sarin from Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Dr. Suresh Kumar from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) and Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja from Max.

The state government received 9,427 suggestions, of which 740 were for doctors and the rest for paramedical staff. The names were selected by a committee of three people chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The Delhi government had previously announced that it would recommend only doctors and paramedics for Padma Awards and had invited suggestions for names.

According to the government, Dr. Sarin, vice-chancellor of ILBS, launched the first plasma bank in the country and in the world. The bank operates 24 hours a day and donates more than 8,000 plasma units. Also, he is credited with setting up the first RT-PCR facility in Delhi, the gold standard of Covid testing.

Read also: State govt to reopen universities, colleges from Sept 1

Dr. Sarin is also credited with establishing Delhi’s first genome sequencing lab added another feather to his cap. The physician also led the government’s efforts during tough Covid times.

The second nominee, Dr. Suresh Kumar, is the medical director of LNJP, the hospital credited with treating the most Covid patients in the country, 20,500 as per records. Additionally, he opened the country’s second plasma bank at LNJP. He also made arrangements for corona patients to talk to their families via video calls amid restrictions.

It is at LNJP that Covid positive pregnant women can give birth.

The third nominated doctor, Dr. Sandeep Budiraja, who is the medical director at Max, led the country’s first plasma treatment there.