State govt to reopen universities, colleges from Sept 1

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will allow colleges and universities to reopen on September 1. The latest order states that colleges and universities for Arts, Science, (both Shift I and Shift II) Technical Engineering, Agriculture, Fisheries and Veterinary can resume classes if they follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

– The orders allow second-and third-year undergraduate students to attend their classes on alternate days.

– The second-year PG students can attend classes on all six days.

– For students enrolled in five-year courses, class sessions are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for 2nd and 4th-year students.

– Students in their third and fifth years can attend college on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

– First year students will be able to take online courses. In case classrooms are available, then physical classes can be commenced.

Prior to this, the state government announced the reopening of schools for grades 9-12 on September 1. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had previously said that schools would reopen for students in classes 9-12 from September 1 onwards if the pandemic situation is under control.

Schools that were closed due to Covid in 2020 are undergoing major renovations to welcome students back. Schools in the government sector need total renovation, while schools in the aided sector need only minor work to be ready for the return of students.

In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu registered 1,542 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall case count to 26,08,748, while the toll soared to 34,835 with 21 people succumbing to the deadly virus. As per a medical bulletin, recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,793 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,56,116, leaving 17,797 active cases.