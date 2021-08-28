Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur forcefully arrested. Watch video

New Delhi: The media reported the arrest of former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur from his residence in Lucknow on Friday (August 27, 2021) on serious charges, including abetment of suicide of a rape victim and her friend in Delhi recently, hours after announcing his plans to float a political outfit ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

A video showing Amitabh Thakur resisting arrest and attempting to clamber onto the roof of the police vehicle outside his residence has gone viral. The video shows him saying, ‘I will not go unless I am given a copy of the FIR.’ Then he was shoved into the vehicle.

In response to the incident, Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, lashed out at Yogi Adityanath’s government. ‘The BJP’s politics survives only by creating rifts among people. Now due to the pressure of the BJP government, the police are compelled to work against the police. Such treatment to a retired IPS is unforgivable,’ he said in a tweet.

Here’s the tweet and video:

The former IPS officer later tweeted, ‘The police have forcibly taken me to Hazratganj Kotwali without giving any reason.’

In a statement on Friday, Director General of Police Mukul Goel said, ‘In connection with the self-immolation attempt by the victim and her aide before the Supreme Court on August 16, the government had constituted an inquiry committee which in its interim investigation report, found BSP MP from Ghosi, Atul Rai and Amitabh Thakur prima facie guilty of abetting the victim and her associate witness to commit suicide and of other charges and also recommended registering a case against them.’

According to him, a case has been registered against MP Atul Rai and Amitabh Thakur, and an investigation has begun. The DGP said Amitabh Thakur was arrested during the investigation. There have been allegations in the report that Amitabh Thakur took money from Atul Rai for fabricating false evidence against the rape victim in order to malign her image and incite her to commit suicide.

According to police officials, the case has been filed under section 120-B (conspiracy), 195-A (intimidation to produce false evidence), 218 (preparation of false record by public servant to save any person from punishment), 306 (abetment to suicide), 504 (breach of public peace) and 506 (intimidation) against MP Atul Rai and Amitabh Thakur on a complaint of Senior Sub-Inspector Dayashankar Dwivedi in Hazratganj Kotwali on the instructions of the inquiry committee.