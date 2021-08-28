Mahabodhi temple reopens for general public after 5 months

Patna: Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya, Bihar reopened to the general public on Friday (August 27, 2021) after nearly five months. Due to the deadly second wave of COVID-19, the state government had to impose a state-wide lockdown on the site.

According to Nangzey Dorjee, secretary of Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC), the temple will remain open from 5 am to 9 pm every day of the week. Dorjee has asked devotees to cooperate when visiting the shrine. Moreover, he said, only 10 people will be allowed into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at a time and there is no entry into the temple campus without the mask.

According to the latest official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 107 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, whereas 9,650 people have already succumbed to the disease.

Read also: Flood situation in Assam worsens, nearly 1.33 lakh people affected

In an earlier announcement on August 25, the Bihar government said that shops, malls and religious places will be open normally and cinema halls will be operating at 50 percent capacity to improve the COVID-19 situation in the state. Additionally, in the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19 in Kerala, the Bihar government has ordered that people coming from the state produce negative RT-PCR results.

‘If any passenger is not carrying the RT-PCR negative report, we have the provision to send him to an isolation centre for 14 days,’ according to an official of the Bihar health department. ‘Besides Kerala, if any person coming from Maharashtra, he/she will have to undergo testing at the airports and railway stations before being allowed in the city,’ he said.

State officials imposed a lockdown on the state on May 5 following an outbreak of COVID.