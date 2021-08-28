Flood situation in Assam worsens, nearly 1.33 lakh people affected

Guwahati: According to the Assam State Disaster Management Agency (ASDMA), the overall flood situation in Assam worsened on Friday, affecting more than 1.33 lakh people across 11 districts. Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia are the districts reeling under floods caused by heavy rainfall

No loss of human or animal life has been reported, according to the bulletin. So far, 162 people and 40 animals have been evacuated by boat to safety. A total of 6,217 people have sought refuge in 66 relief camps set up by the district administrations of Bongaigaon and Chirang, while five camps in Dhemaji and three in Tinsukia are also available.

Read also: JNU, DU, Jamia Millia Islamia to conduct meetings to discuss resumption of physical classes

In total, 243 villages have been inundated by flood waters originating from the Brahmaputra and its tributary rivers. As per an official, the rivers in the state were rising in most of the flood-hit districts and were flowing above the danger mark in several spots.

In Bongaigaon, 63 891 people have been impacted, followed by 31,500 in Dhemaji and 13,239 in Majuli. Five medical teams have also been deployed, according to the bulletin. In Bongaigaon and Dhemaji, 16 roads have been damaged due to flood water, though no embankments have been breached so far.

According to the bulletin, large-scale erosion has been reported from several places in Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Goalpara, Cachar, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Tinsukia.