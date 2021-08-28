Muslim street vendor in MP beaten up for not showing Aadhaar

Madhya Pradesh: A 45-year-old Muslim man was thrashed in Dewas on Thursday for not carrying his Aadhaar card. The victim, identified as Zahid, is a labourer who also works as a street vendor, selling cookies from village to village on his motorcycle, authorities said.

He had gone to sell biscuits to the Borli village, which is under the Hatpipalia police station’s jurisdiction, as a resident of Amlataz village in Dewas. When he returned from the hamlet, two guys approached him and demanded to show them his Aadhaar card.

According to the police, the victim was not carrying his Aadhaar card at that time and failed to display it, prompting the two to bash him. The victim, who had minor injuries on his wrists and legs, stated that he can recognise the two assailants who had attacked him. ‘Both are residents of Borli village and I have seen them in the village in the past, I recognise them from their faces and they have warned me not to enter the village again,’ Zahid told the police.

In the complaint, the victim said that several people from the hamlet had come to the spot and seen the incident. Locals are being questioned by police and the incident is being investigated.

Two unidentified suspects have been charged under sections 34, 294 (abusing), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.