Devotees won’t be permitted to visit temples on Janmashtami, says police

New Delhi: As India looms under a possible third COVID-19 wave, the Delhi police have warned people not to visit temples during Janmashtami. This order comes just before Janmashtami, the anniversary of Lord Krishna’s birth, which will be observed by Hindus this Monday (30th).

According to South-East Delhi’s DCP, RP Meena, religious gatherings are prohibited by DDMA guidelines, and strict action will be taken against those who violate these orders.

Meena told the media, ‘Devotees will not be permitted to visit temples on Janmashtami as District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines prohibit religious gatherings. We urge people to celebrate festivals at their homes and not to gather at temples. Strict actions will be taken against those who will be violating government guidelines.’

On Saturday, the Centre extended the COVID-19 guidelines till September 30 and requested all states and union territories not to conduct large gatherings during the festival season. In an interview with The Hindu, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that overall, the pandemic situation appears ‘largely stable’ at the national level, with the exception of localised outbreaks reported in a few states. ‘The state governments and UT administrations concerned, having high positivity in their districts, should take pro-active containment measures so as to effectively arrest the spike in cases and to contain the spread of transmission,’ he added.

In all crowded places, Bhalla emphasized that Covid-appropriate behavior must be strictly enforced. ‘There is a need to continue focus on the five-fold strategy — test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour — for an effective management of COVID-19’, the home secretary stated.