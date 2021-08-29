IMD issues orange alert in all hill districts for next three days

Dehradun: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD issued an orange alert for Dehradun and all hill districts for the next three days. On Saturday, the IMD had issued a yellow alert in the Nainital, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts for the next two days.

As per reports, a total of 166 roads in Uttarakhand including the Badrinath, Gangotri highway had to be closed. The Rishikesh-Badrinath road is also on red alert due to incessant rains. Vehicular movement at five national highways, 15 state highways and over 200 roads have been blocked due to incessant rainfall.

In Dehradun, the bridge over the Asan river at Ranipokhari on the Rishikesh-Dehradun highway collapsed. Maldevta-Sahasradhara road in the same area has also been washed away 550 meters near Khairi Mansingh. The road leading to Purnagiri Devi Temple was also damaged due to a landslide.