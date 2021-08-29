Mohanlal shares a new workout reel; Prithviraj is in awe

Age is simply a number for Mohanlal! The Malayalam actor recently shared a reel on Instagram in which he can be seen working out in the gym – lying on the workout ball and lifting dumbbells.

Sharing the reel, the actor wrote: ‘Exercise daily for a healthy body #exercise #workout #healthylifestyle #reelitfeelit.’

As soon as the video was shared, friends, followers and celebrities dropped love and praise in the comment section. On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to the comments section to reveal an interesting piece of information. He wrote, ‘He was at the gym before I got there. He was still working out when I left.’

Mohanlal is currently filming in Hyderabad for his next flick Bro Daddy, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Mohanlal and Prithviraj are collaborating for the second time, after the success of the film Lucifer.