Namma Metro’s purple line extended till Kengeri

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai launched the new 7.5 kilometer metro line in Bengaluru on Sunday along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Revenue Minister R Ashok, South Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya and Minister for Housing V Somanna.

The new purple metro line will run between Nayanda Halli to Kengeri metro stations. Construction of this section began in February 2016 and was operationalized in August 2021. Passengers will be able to use the metro starting August 30.

All the stations now offer entry and exits connected to new service roads. Bus bays, Pickup and Drop areas for Taxi and Autos are all earmarked in the service roads. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) said that people with different abilities are provided with all the necessary facilities including ramps, lifts, different toilets, tactile routing and earmarked seats.

The BMRC has scheduled a further extension of the metro from Kengeri to Challaghatta (2 km) for completion by March 2022, upon completion of this section, Bengaluru will have 56 km of Metro with 51 stations.