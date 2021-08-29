Fahadh Faasil’s intense look from ‘Pushpa’ is really jaw-dropping

Allu Arjun in Pushpa The Rise will be seen in an avatar he’s never seen before; just wait for Fahadh Faasil. On Saturday, Pushpa’s makers released Fahadh’s first look, which will surely give you chills. With a look that promises an antagonist unlike any other, Fahadh is seen in a serious avatar.

Fahadh will appear as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the villain in Allu Arjun’s film. Apparently, he’s going to be seen ‘locking horns’ with the stylish star. He wears a bald look with glaring eyes. The makers of Pushpa have certainly raised expectations with this poster.

The Pushpa movie will be released in two parts. Pushpa: The Rise, the first part of the movie, will premiere in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on December 25.

It is interesting to note that this Sukumar directorial is all set to clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. Pushpa was originally scheduled for release on August 13. Due to the second wave of Coronavirus, the film’s production team had to find a new release date.

Pushpa is a film made by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar in association with Muttamsetty Media about red sandalwood smuggling. The film marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil.

Director Sukumar mentioned in the teaser launch earlier this year that Allu Arjun has given ‘an amazing performance in Pushpa.’ He said that while the actor has been known as the ‘Stylish Star’ so far, he will be known now as the ‘Icon Star.’ ‘The way he has performed in this film, the tag didn’t seem fit for him. He is unique. His choices, be it in films or his characters, are unique. So, I felt he is no more a stylish star but the Icon star. Before Pushpa, he was called Arya but after the release of this film, he will be called the Icon Star Allu Arjun and will be known as Pushpa,’ Sukumar said.

After the two superhits, Arya and Arya 2, Pushpa marks the third collaboration between Sukumar and Allu Arjun.