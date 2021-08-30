Alibaba fires employees for ‘leaking sexual assault allegations’

Bloomberg reports that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd terminated some employees over claims of sexual assault made by a former manager against a female colleague, who had made the allegations. The company terminated the 10 employees for sharing screenshots of the woman’s post in the public domain after removing watermarks that bore their IDs, Bloomberg reported, citing an internal announcement from last week.

Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying that the employees were fired for violating policies against exposing employee discussions on employee forums. In addition to this employee, three others were reprimanded for inappropriate comments made in a public forum, according to the report.

The company declined to comment on the report. In early August, a female employee posted an 11-page account on Alibaba’s intranet saying her manager and a client had sexually assaulted her, and that superiors and human resources had not taken the matter seriously so far.

Read more: Russians ‘call’ on the USA to release Afghan bank reserves

State media criticized Alibaba for not acting until after the accusation was made public, forcing it to fire the manager. Bloomberg reports that the e-commerce company terminated the 10 workers after an internal investigation and has not made the final results of the investigation public.