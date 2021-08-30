‘Book insults Hindu gods’: Party members burn Kama Sutra copies

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Bajrang Dal activists burnt copies of the Kama Sutra outside a bookstore, claiming it insults Hindu deities by showing them in ‘vulgar’ positions. The Bajrang Dal members also threatened the owner of the store that if the sale of the book continued, the store would be burned next time.

At first, the video was made inside the bookstore with a Bajrang Dal member showing the illustrations in the book and alleging that the same showed ‘Hindu deities in vulgar positions’. Then they went outside and started to burn the book.

On the video, it was seen that the Bajrang Dal workers shouted slogans such as ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ while setting fire to the book. The Kama Sutra is the most popular book on love and sex written by ancient Indian philosopher Vatsyayana.