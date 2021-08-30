‘Every item against Islam’ will be removed from Afghanistan’s classrooms: Taliban

Taliban plans to remove ‘everything against Islam’ from the Afghan educational system, reigniting fears that the insurgent group is once again seeking to establish a radical rule. Abdi Baqi Haqqani, interim minister for higher education, is critical of current education systems, saying that they do not adhere to Islamic principles.

While the insurgent group promised a moderate rule this time, Afghan media reported on Sunday that local TV channels and radio stations in Kandahar have been ordered not to broadcast music or female voices.

Music was banned in the Taliban regime because it was anti-Islamic. As well as curtailing women’s rights to work and education, it resorts to barbaric measures in the name of justice. On Sunday, the insurgent group shot to death a local singer in Andarab, Afghanistan. The news was confirmed by the former interior minister Massoud Andarabi, according to Asvaka News. Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, people are desperately trying to flee the rule of the extremist Islamist group.