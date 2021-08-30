‘Kerala boat race goes global!’ Watch video

On Sunday, members of the Malayalee community living in Canada recreated the famed Kerala Boat Race on a lake as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence.

The boat race took place on Sunday in Professor’s Lake at Brampton in Canada with 21 teams, including two women’s teams. V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, tweeted ‘Kerala Boat Race goes global’. ‘Kerala Boat Race goes global! Traditional Kerala Boat Race recreated in Professor’s Lake, Brampton, Canada by IndianToronto and Brampton Malayalee Samajam as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Watch the enthusiastic participation of 19 mens’ and 2 women’s teams vying for the trophy’, he tweeted.

Kerala Boat Race goes global! Traditional Kerala Boat Race recreated in Professor's Lake, Brampton, Canada by @indiaintoronto & Brampton Malayalee Samajam as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav Watch the enthusiastic participation of 19 mens’ and 2 womens’ teams vying for the trophy. pic.twitter.com/bxrz1PmGUj — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) August 29, 2021

Each of the boats had 11 members, and the event was jointly organized by India in Toronto, the Consulate General of India, and the Malayalee Samajam in Brampton.

Read also: Kejariwal in Jaipur to attend 10-day Vipassana meditation session

The Brampton Boat Race is the only such event in North America offering the traditional Vallamkali (boat race), according to the Brampton Malayalee Samajam, which calls itself a non-profit, non-political, secular, and cultural organization whose principal objective is that of preserving and maintaining the culture, language, and heritage of Kerala.

Boat races have been a part of Kerala’s tradition.