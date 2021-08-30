Kejariwal in Jaipur to attend 10-day Vipassana meditation session

Jaipur: Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister, has arrived in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur for a 10-day Vipassana meditation session. Kejriwal, who is an avid practitioner of the meditation technique, will spend 10 days at a wellness center here, his office announced.

The Chief Minister will not have access to newspapers, televisions or any other media during the meditation course. He will not be permitted to attend any political programme, or meet any leaders or office bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during during his stay at the centre.

After arriving in Jaipur, he headed directly to the Vipassana Sadhana Centre in Galtaji.

Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, welcomed Kejriwal to Jaipur. ‘I welcome Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Jaipur. Thank you for your good wishes and for enquiring about my health. I am glad that you chose Rajasthan for Vipassana and health benefits. I wish you good health,’ he tweeted in Hindi.

In 2017 also, the AAP national convenor attended a 10-day Vipassana session at a meditation centre in Igatpuri, Maharashtra and Dharamkot, Himachal Pradesh.