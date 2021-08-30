Himachal Pradesh becomes first state to administer first dose of Covid vaccine to 100% of its population

Shimla: Health minister Rajiv Saizal announced on Sunday that Himachal Pradesh has administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 100 percent of its population. Health officials hope to vaccinate all residents with the second dose by the end of November

‘The state’s performance in vaccinations has been very good. We will administer the second dose to 100 percent population by November 30,’ Saizal told news agency ANI. ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for Covid-19 management and also in the field of vaccination, the state has been doing well right from the beginning,’ he said.

The state will host a special virtual event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and health care workers, he said. ‘According to the 2011 census, 47,00,681 people of the 18-plus age group have been vaccinated. According to the state’s projection, the same age group is 5,37,70,820, but 54,43,113 people have been vaccinated with the first dose,’ he added.

According to him, those who were left out of the vaccination drive would get their dose soon, adding that 13 lakh people had been vaccinated in the state.

On Sunday, the hill State reported 123 new cases of the virus and one death related to it. The number of active cases stands at 1,750 at present.