Michael Jackson fans are in for a treat! New album will feature music ‘he left behind’

Michael Jackson fans may be in for good news as there might be a new album on the way. That’s right, you read it correctly! Michael Jackson’s brother Tito revealed that the family plans to release an album that will include material that has never been heard before from Michael Jackson. According to him, there are more songs to be released. They have music. His legacy is music’.

Jackson’s family plans to record a new studio album featuring his never-before-heard songs. They plan on recording a new track featuring material from their brother that was previously unknown. They hope to record for the first time since 1989.

Tito said, ‘It would be great to record with Michael again. Whatever works, we’re willing to try it out and see how it goes. This is definitely a brilliant idea. It is something we are considering doing, so hopefully, it will come about’. The king of pop died in 2009 and left the world in a state of mourning.