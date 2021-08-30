State relaxes night curfew, resumes schools for classes 6 to 8

Karnataka: The Karnataka government on Monday (August 30, 2021) released new Covid-19 guidelines and decided to relax the night curfew, as well as reopen school from classes 6 to 8.

During the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, it was decided to relax the night curfew in all districts except Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. These districts are bordered by Kerala, a state that has seen an unprecedented outbreak of Coronavirus. ‘In Kerala, cases are going up day by day. In view of that, all the students and others coming to Karnataka will be kept under one week of institutional quarantine. After seven days, they will again undergo the COVID-19 test,’ State Revenue Minister R Ashok informed.

BC Nagesh, Karnataka Education Minister, said that the classes for standards 6 to 8 will resume in talukas with a COVID-19 positivity rate below 2%, starting from September 6. ‘Classes to be conducted with 50 % attendance and five days a week,’ Nagesh said.

Two days time will be needed for fogging and disinfect the classrooms. Karnataka has already reopened its schools for classes 9-12 beginning on August 23.

Currently, weddings and functions can also have a 50 percent occupancy, but not more than 400 people can assemble in big marriage halls.

In the last 24 hours, Karnataka reported 1,262 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 29,47,255 and the death toll to 37,278. At present, Karnataka has 18,758 active coronavirus cases.