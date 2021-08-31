Arjun Kapoor replaces Abhishek Bachchan in ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ remake: Reports

The Malayalam film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ was critically applauded in 2020. Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran played key roles in the film. The film is being remade in Hindi and will star John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. However, according to Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor has replaced Abhishek Bachchan in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character.

Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan will no longer be a part of the Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The filmmakers locked Arjun Kapoor as the second lead of the film. As per Pinkvilla source, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor have gelled well while filming ‘Ek Villian Returns’ following which John suggested filmmaker Jagan Shakti to cast Arjun in place of Abhishekh Bachchan.

And now, John Abraham will take over the part of Biju Menon from the original film, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will be played by the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor. The film’s preparations and shooting will begin in November 2021.

The Malayalam film is also being remade in Tamil. ‘Bheemla Nayak’ is the title of the film. It stars Pawan Kalyan as Bheemla Nayak (Biju Menon’s Ayappan) and Rana Daggubati as Koshi, who was played by Prithviraj. The plot of the original film centres around Ayyappan, a trustworthy police officer and Koshi, a wealthy retired havaldar. Things take a turn in their lives when the two reside in the same village and their egos clash.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is preparing for the release of ‘Bhoot Police,’ in which he co-stars with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. He is also shooting for ‘Ek Villain Returns.’ Apart from this, he is working on ‘Kuttey’ and an Ajay Bahl film.