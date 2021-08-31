Bengali actress lodges police complaint after receiving obscene messages

Kolkata: Paayel Sarkar, a popular Bengali television actress, filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell of Kolkata Police after receiving some obscene messages from a fake account of a film director. The director also filed a complaint with the cyber cell against those using his name on social media.

She told the media that she accepted a friend request from a well-known director. Then, shortly thereafter, she was told over a messenger chat that she was selected for the title role of an upcoming film and was then sent an obscene message.

The actress popular for her Bengali serials like Tapur Tupur, Andarmahal, Bene Bou, Tumi Rabe Nirobe said that she got an obscene message during a messenger chat. On her Facebook profile, she shared a screenshot of the chat in which her fans and friends told her to check the profile of the film director. She then realized it was a fake profile.

Initially registered with the Kolkata police cyber cell, the case has since been transferred to the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, which ultimately blocked the account. ‘She stays at Baranagar and so the case was transferred to Barrackpore Police Commissionerate. We have blocked the account and are looking into the details of the account. We hope to find the person soon,’ a senior officer of the Commissionerate said.

‘I understood soon afterwards it was not the verified account of …… sir. The fake account had many inconsistencies I realised when I checked later. But I went ahead with the complaint as I want to punish those who abuse, stalk and harass women and girls on social media. I have got all the cooperation from the police,’ she said.

After learning about the incident, the director said he would lodge a complaint and find out who was attempting to tarnish his image.