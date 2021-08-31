UAE: Covid PCR test price cut to Dh50

Abu Dhabi: National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority announced on Monday that PCR tests for COVID-19 infection will now cost Dh50 each across all medical facilities in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has instructed that PCR tests will be set at Dh50 for all medical facilities, with all health centers and laboratories required to provide results within 24 hours of conducting the test. The decision will take effect on August 31, 2021.

Ministry officials said that they will monitor the compliance of health facilities with the decision and also work with all competent health authorities to ensure that all test services are provided in accordance with the needed controls.