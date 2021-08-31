‘Haven’t been best with C-section & anxiety’: Kishwer Merchant on being new mom

Actress Kishwer Merchant recently opened up about the challenges she had during her pregnancy and as a new mother. Kishwer and actor husband Suyyash Rai welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Friday.

The 40-year-old Kishwer shared a heartwarming picture of herself with her newborn son from the hospital, along with a statement in which she promised her son that together they will make things better for him. ‘My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems… I haven’t been the best, with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us, love you, my son,’ read the note shared on Instagram on Sunday.

Kishwer and Suyyash announced the baby’s arrival on social media along with a photo of the couple with the newborn. ‘27.08.21. welcome BABY RAI!!! It’s a boy. #sukishkababy,’ read the caption.

Kishwer Merchantt announced her pregnancy in March in an Instagram post. She calls it a ‘full lockdown pregnancy,’ adding that she had envisioned a different journey, but the lockdown allowed her to spend special time with her loved ones. The couple got married in 2016. She had previously discussed the difficulties she had while pregnant in another post.

