‘His intention was not wrong’: Karnal DM on IAS officer’s ‘break heads’ remark

Chandigarh: Karnal District Magistrate (DM) Nishant Yadav expressed ‘regret’ on Monday over a comment made by a sub-divisional magistrate, who asked police to ‘break’ farmer’s heads during a protest in the district. IAS officer Ayush Sinha was widely chastised for the order by leaders of several political parties and bureaucrats.

‘Some words shouldn’t have been used. As head of Karnal administration, I express my regret. But SDM, on duty, is a sincere officer. He used some words in the heat of the moment he shouldn’t have. But his intention was not wrong,’ the DM said.

Also Read: DMK MLA’s son among 7 killed in Audi car crash in Bengaluru

The officer, who was assigned as the duty magistrate, was captured on tape allegedly asking police to smash heads of the farmers during the farmers protest.