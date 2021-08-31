Man pays tribute to late wife, recreates maternity photo shoot with daughter

Pictures from a maternity photoshoot have gone viral on the internet, and the story behind it may move you to tears. James Alvarez, a widower, and his daughter Adalyn, recreated a maternity photoshoot he did with his wife a year ago.

James’ wife, Yesenia Aguilar, died after being struck by a car while out for a walk. At the time of her death a year ago, she was 35 weeks pregnant. Doctors performed an emergency C-section to save the baby, who miraculously survived.

James, 37, recreated the maternity shoot he had with his late wife in a touching tribute to her memory. This time, he was celebrating Adalyn’s first birthday with his daughter. The little girl wore a cute pink dress just like her mother did at the time of the shoot. In the same way, they posed for the tiny tot’s birthday, too. ‘Adalyn, I know if your mommy was here, she would have been the happiest person alive. She would be so excited to celebrate your birthday,’ James wrote in the caption of his post.

‘Adalyn’s birthday was coming up and unfortunately her birthday is the same day I lost my wife. I wanted to do something meaningful and special to celebrate her birthday and honor my wife,’ James told the media. ‘I had someone make a pink dress for my daughter to wear and we went to the same location, around the same time that we did the maternity shoot. We tried to reenact it to make the pictures identical and it was truly amazing,’ added Alvarez.

Social media has gone crazy with the pictures from the emotional photoshoot. Several netizens were moved to tears by the touching tribute.