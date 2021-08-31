RFID tags mandatory for all commercial vehicles entering the national capital from today

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mandated that commercial vehicles to have a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag to enter the national capital from today (August 31, 2021).

Delhi is once again making RFID tags mandatory for commercial vehicles. No commercial vehicle will be allowed to enter Delhi without an RFID tag starting Tuesday.

An SDMC official told ANI, ‘In case of no RFID tag on any commercial vehicle, now a provision has been made to cancel its permit. This radio frequency identification system has been installed at 13 toll plazas in Delhi. Last month also an order was issued regarding this and our team was working on these 13 toll plazas. So far, we were letting those without RFID tags leave with a warning, but from August 31, it is being strictly implemented.’

A notice has been issued regarding this by SDMC. From August 31, commercial vehicles entering Delhi can only pay toll tax or environment compensation charge through an RFID tag. ‘Supreme Court of India and Commission for Air Quality Management have directed for collection of ECC and toll tax from specified commercial vehicles entering Delhi through RFID System only. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has equipped all 124 toll plazas with RFID System for toll tax and ECC collection. All specified commercial vehicles will have to pay toll tax and ECC through RFID System only,’ reads the SDMC notice.

‘Therefore all the owners/drivers/ transport unions are hereby informed that with effect from August 31, 2021 commercial vehicles will be allowed to enter into Delhi on payment of ECC and toll tax/ECC through RFID system only. The owners/drivers of the vehicles which enter Delhi without paying toll tax through RFID System mode shall be liable to face legal action including penalty/ cancellation of the permit/registration or any other punitive action for the violation as deemed fit,’ the SDMC notice added.

In Delhi, SDMC is the nodal agency for RFID tags and has issued similar notices in the past. However, the new notice will be strictly enforced by the civic body. It is also pertinent to mention that one can register for RFID on the website of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.