State govt to conduct special vaccination drive on Wednesdays, says Health Minister

Bengaluru: Dr. K. Sudhakar, Karnataka’s Health & Medical Education Minister, announced on Monday that a special vaccination drive will be conducted every Wednesday to inoculate 10 lakh people at once. During the month of August, the Centre provided 1.10 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine, and the supply has grown further since Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Dr. K. Sudhakar raised the issue with the central government. ‘We are aiming to vaccinate 5 lakh people every day from now onwards. On Wednesday during special vaccination drive the target is to vaccinate at least 10 lakh people. This will ensure 1.5 to 2 crore doses in one month. We are aiming to make Bengaluru the first metro city to complete vaccination for all its eligible residents,’ said Dr. Sudhakar.

In Karnataka, four crore vaccines have been administered, with one crore doses recorded within the BBMP boundaries. In Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur and Kalburgi districts, the state government is taking steps to increase the number. Additionally, a special vaccination drive will be conducted every day for slum dwellers, allowing staff to conduct the drive at every slum. Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts and villages within 20 kilometers of state borders will be given priority.

‘Our aim is to fully vaccinate the entire eligible population by the end of December,’ reiterated the health minister. Dr. Sudhakar further said that a decision will be taken soon regarding the opening of primary schools. There are now schools and colleges in the state for 9th, 10th, and PUC students.

Read also: 6-year-old cycling prodigy sets World Record

In the meantime, Covid-19 guidelines have been released ahead of the holiday season. ‘The government does not want to restrict any celebrations, but the decision has to be taken according to the situation. It is our duty to keep in mind welfare of all the citizens. Everyone should respect and follow the guidelines,’ said Dr. Sudhakar.

It is important to provide the same number used when registering for the first dose of vaccination when registering for the second dose as well. Otherwise, Dr. Sudhakar warned, the information won’t match and a final certificate won’t be generated.

PHANA (Private Hospitals & Nursing Homes Association) has submitted a report on the third Covid-19 wave and the Karnataka government is well prepared to meet the challenge, according to the minister. ‘Government will discuss its suggestions with the technical advisory committee. We will implement all suggestions,’ he added.