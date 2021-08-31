Taliban allows Hindus and Sikhs with valid documents to travel to India

Kabul: Afghan media reported that, Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan with valid documents will be allowed to travel to India. Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has said this to Afghan media.

Zabihullah Mujahid said that Hindus and Sikhs in the country will be allowed to travel to India to attend religious ceremonies. The Taliban leader also said that Taliban has no problem with minorities in the country.

It was earlier reported that the Taliban had stopped some Hindus and Sikhs, who were Afghan nationals, from boarding an evacuation flight to India last week. Kabul-based Parwan Committee Chairman Gurnam Singh told local media that about 150 Hindus and Sikhs were to leave for India but they were not allowed to fly.