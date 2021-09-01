25 Indians on NIA’s wanted list living in Afghan, reportedly recruiting for IS: sites sources

Twenty-five Indian criminals recorded under the ‘wanted’ list of National Investigation Agency (NIA), were sited to be living in Afghanistan, near Pak Border. These people allegedly have connection with terrorist group ISIS, and some are found very active on social media and are reportedly is believed to be involved in online recruitment for terrorist groups.

Whereabouts of all 25 Indians are not known but security agencies believe that they may be in the Nangarhar area close to Afghanistan-Pakistan. However, there are high chances that some of them may have died.

Several criminals, from ISIS and ISKP (Islamic State in Khorasan Province), have found their way out after Taliban take-over of Afghanistan. According to the sited sources, there are reports some of them are Indians and Security agencies are thoroughly monitoring the situation.

NIA has identified Munsib, who is a part of the gang, to be active on social media and is supposedly involved in online recruitment of supporters and participants. Munsib is Pakistani and active at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, working for terrorist groups