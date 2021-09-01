3 million WhatsApp accounts in India have been banned!!!

Within a 46-day period from June 16 to July 31, Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp announced that it had banned over 3 million Indian accounts. There were 137 requests for account support, one of which was resolved, and 316 requests to ban accounts, according to the messaging giant’s second compliance report under the new Information Technology Rules, 2021.

‘Actions taken against Indian accounts for violating the law or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service, as well as user-reports and grievances, via e-mail [email protected] for complaints related to the terms of service of WhatsApp, customer service inquiries, complaints registered in the help centre or, complaints received via mail,’ the company said.

Users in India who use the grievance mechanisms can have their grievances evaluated and responded to. ‘Over 95 percent of such bans in India are the result of unauthorized automated or bulk messaging (`spam`). We have also seen a significant increase in these numbers since 2019 due to our complex systems’, the firm said.

According to its first compliance report, which covered the period between May 15 and June 15, WhatsApp had banned 2 million Indian users. Google reported in July that it had removed more than 1.5 lakh pieces of content based on complaints received in May and June, more than 98 per cent of which were related to copyright.