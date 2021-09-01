J&K encounter site recovered with weapons, ammunition and Pakistani currency

Jammu: On Tuesday, the Indian Army recovered an arsenal of heavy weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the site of an encounter near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, along with some Pakistani currency.

The quick response teams immediately got alerted to suspicious activity along the LoC on Monday when military troops guarding the LoC spotted suspicious activity. ‘A fierce gunfight ensued that resulted in the deaths of two foreign terrorists,’ said a source.

‘At a subsequent search in the area on Tuesday, the body of a terrorist, as well as an AK-56 rifle, five magazines, 133 rounds of 7.62mm AK ammunition, four hand grenades, Rs 13,370 in Pakistani currency, and an identity card endorsed by Pakistan’s registry general bearing the signature of Muhammad Akram, son of Sardar, a Pakistani resident,’ the source explained.

An AK series assault rifle and ammunition were found near the body of the other terrorist across the LoC. The operation is still in progress in the area. This action by alert Army troops once again displays the resolve of the Indian Army to thwart any misadventure along the Line of Control.