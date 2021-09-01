AAP will contest for all 403 seats in UP assembly polls: Sanjay Singh

Lucknow: The AAP will run for all 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year on its own strength, party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh stated on Tuesday.

The names of the candidates will be announced in the next 15 days, according to Singh, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Uttar Pradesh in-charge.

He further said that a list of 120 candidates has been prepared as of today, adding that his party will expose the BJP’s ‘fake nationalism’ and highlight the AAP’s ‘real nationalism.’

The AAP leader stated that his party will hold ‘Tiranga Yatras’ in all of the state’s 403 assembly constituencies.