Aashiq Abu,Prithviraj withdraw from ‘Variyamkunnan’ movie

Kochi: Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu and actor Prithviraj has withdrawn from the movie ‘Variyamkunnan’. This was confirmed by Aashiq Abu. As per reports, the differences of opinion with the producers is behind this decision.

The film was announced in June 2020 under the banner of Compassion Movies. The film was to be produced by Zikandar and Moideen.

The announcement of the film was created an outrage on social media and both the actor and director were attacked by netizens and right wing activists. Later, one of the scriptwriters Rameez pulled out of the project after his old Facebook posts that were misogynistic and radical went viral.

Around the time that the Aashiq Abu – Prithviraj movie was announced, four other films on the same subject also got announced as 2021 is the 100th year of the Malabar Rebellion. Among those who announced movies was also Ali Akbar, a RSS supporter. Others include PT Kunhumuhammed, Ibrahim Vengara and Shahbaz Pandikka.

Recently, the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR) has decided to remove names of all the leaders of the Malabar Rebellion including the name of Variyamkunnath Kunhahammed Haji, who led the 1921 Malabar Uprising from the book ‘Dictionary of the Martyrs of the Freedom Struggle of India’, issued by the Union Ministry of Culture together with ICHR.