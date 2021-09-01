Defamatory comments on Nehru- Gandhi family: FIR filed against actress Payal Rohatgi

Pune: FIR (First Investigation Report) has been filed against actress Payal Rohatgi under the charges of posting defamatory video content and comments against Nehru- Gandhi Family. Case was registered in Pune Shivaji Nagar police station for allegedly posting defamatory video on social media platforms under complaint filed by bearers of the Pune City Congress committee.

The 36 year old actress has always been part of political controversies. She has faced similar allegations under different police jurisdictions and faced legal actions too. Officials confirmed that Rohatgi has been booked under various Indian Penal Code sections including 153A (pertaining to promoting communal disharmony).

Pune City Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer said, “Payal Rohatgi has repeatedly made derogatory comments about the Nehru Gandhi family. We came across one such post, which we believe has been made recently. Subsequently, the office-bearers of the Pune City Congress committee, including Ramesh Bagwe, Mohan Joshi, Datta Bahirat, Sangeeta Tiwari and myself, met senior police officials from the cyber crime cell. A formal complaint in the case was given by Sangeet Tiwari. The police have acted on it and a case has been registered at Shivaji Nagar police station.”