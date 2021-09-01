Facebook deletes the account of a Marine’s mother accusing Biden for her son’s death

An account belonging to Shana Chappell, the mother of US Marine Kareem Nikoui, who died in a suicide bombing in Kabul last week, has reportedly been deleted from Facebook. ‘It seems Instagram has deleted my account for deleting so many of my followers over Biden’s negligence, ignorance, and fact that he is a traitor,’ Shana Chappell had written on Facebook.

Netizens criticized the tech giant on social media for its move. However, Facebook expressed their ‘deepest condolences’ to Chappell and her family, adding ‘her account was incorrectly deleted, and it has now been restored’. Her Instagram and Facebook were also restored.

Several Afghans were also killed as part of last Thursday’s attack on Kabul airport, which killed thirteen US service members, including Shana Chappell’s son. The attack was claimed by the terrorist group ISIS-K. On Facebook, Chappell had accused Biden of killing her son in Kabul, stating: ‘My son’s blood is on your hands’. Melissa Melendez, an appointed senator from California, reported that Chappell’s social media accounts had been suspended.

A few minutes after Chappell posted to her social media account about what had happened to her son, Instagram pulled up her posts from months ago and told her they would disable her account if she kept posting this information. Archived posts from months ago! After the raging controversy, Chappell’s Instagram and Facebook accounts became active.