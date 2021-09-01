Forex Market: Indian rupee edges lower against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the positive trend in the Indian share market and strong macroeconomic data has restricted the downfall of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened at 73.05 against the dollar, registering a fall of 5 paise from the last close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee had settled at 73.00 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the Union Finance Ministry revealed that the Goods and Services Tax revenue in the month of August has crossed Rs 1.16 lakh crore.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12% at 92.73.