‘I depended on late Pranab Mukherjee’s advice’: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

On the first death anniversary of former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stated that he relied much on his wise counsel and assistance on various issues.

Singh said Mukherjee had a lengthy and brilliant political career spanning more than five decades, during which time he held key positions in numerous government ministries. He also referred to him as one of Congress’s most illustrious leaders.

‘To all positions, he occupied, he brought his immense wisdom, deep knowledge, extensive experience of life and leadership skills spearheading critical decisions of the government on a wide range of issues,’ Singh said.

Mukherjee served as Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Minister of External Affairs and Minister of Finance before being appointed to the prestigious position of President, Manmohan Singh said. ‘I worked very closely with him and I depended on him a great deal for his sagacious advice and guidance on various issues,’ the former PM added.

Manmohan Singh also attended the Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation’s first annual Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture to commemorate his first death anniversary. The memorial lecture was given by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.