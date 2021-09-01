Peddler arrested for supplying ‘pure drugs’: NCB

According to the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which arrested Ajay Raju Singh, 50, alias Mamu on Saturday, said he marketed drugs using code words like bullet and capsule and was known to his customers for providing ‘pure’ drugs. The bullets/capsules in this category were additionally categorized into three types, which were blue, green and black.

In the NCB’s view, Singh sold drugs to high-profile individuals as well as some of his customers. A pure drug would come in blue bullets/capsules, and medium-grade drugs would come in green bullets/capsules, and low-grade drugs would come in black bullets/capsules. In addition, NCB officials claimed Singh fixed the prices of mephedrone (MD) and cocaine based on the quality of each substance. The price of a blue bullet or capsule of cocaine was Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per gram, as these pills were not adulterated. It cost between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 per gram for MD in blue bullets or capsules.

Due to the fact that the cocaine sold in BGR wasn’t completely pure, it’s cost ranged from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. There was a range of MDs from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 offered in the green bullet. Cocaine sold in black bullets/capsules costs between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000. Priced between Rs 700 and Rs 1,000, the MD called black bullet was sold at about Rs 700. According to an NCB source, Singh has been booked under the NDPS Act even before this, so he is familiar with what quantities of drugs are considered commercial. Since he keeps less than that quantity with him, if legal action is taken, he does not have to spend much time in jail.

Read more: Does garlic bread really contain garlic? Specialty breads will be regulated soon by the govt

Nigerian national Nwachiyaao Israel Nwachukwu, who supplied drugs to Singh, was also arrested by NCB from Aarey Colony. Colombia is the source of cocaine. NCB official told, ‘The NCB has arrested Ajay Singh alias Mamu and obtained important information by looking at his WhatsApp chats in which it was discovered that he used codewords to sell drugs. NCB will do a forensic examination of Mamu’s mobile phone’.