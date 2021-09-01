Police arrests bank manager from Kolkata in instant loan app cases

Hyderabad: The manager of an ICICI bank in Kolkata has been arrested by the Hyderabad police in connection with an investigation into instant loan app cases registered in the city.

Rakesh Kumar Das, bank manager at ICICI bank’s Alipore branch in Kolkata, was arrested by the Cyber Crime police of the Central Crime Station. The defendant was brought to Hyderabad on a Transit Warrant and produced before the XII ACMM Court, Nampally for judicial custody. Das is accused of plotting with other accused to unfreeze ICICI bank accounts by submitting forged notices and transferring Rs. 1,18,70,779/- into other bank accounts and received a commission in this process, said a statement from Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police (CCS).

In June 2021, the police arrested Anand Jannu and Nallamothu Anil Kumar, whose bank accounts held a total of Rs.1.18 Crores. They were remanded to judicial custody.

A communication received by the bank was reportedly given by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police on May 8, 2021, in order to unfreeze account number 388805000474, held in the name of M/s Hainzz Enterprises Pvt Ltd. After ICICI bank officials determined internal records, they discovered that the said bank account had not been frozen, and around Rs90 lakh had been transferred to a bank account in the name of Anand Jannu in State Bank of India, Hyderabad.

Read also: ‘Thrilled to see you in Insta’: Suriya welcomes Jyotika to Instagram

Additionally, on May 13 and May 20, 2021, ICICI Bank’s Alipore branch in Kolkata and Gurugram branch in Haryana received fake notices claiming to be from the Office of Inspector of Police, PS, Cyber Crime Cell in Hyderabad, asking them to unfreeze several accounts.

According to the complaint, an unidentified individual impersonated a sub-inspector from Kolkata police, misrepresented facts, and submitted forged notices seeking to unfreeze certain ICICI bank accounts that had been frozen by Hyderabad police in the instant loan app case. An amount of Rs 1.18 crore was then transferred into an SBI account.

An investigation into the complaint was initiated by the Hyderabad police after they filed a complaint under section 66 D (punishment for ‘cheating by personation by using computer resource’) of IT Act, and sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of IPC.