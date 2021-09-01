‘Thrilled to see you in Insta’: Suriya welcomes Jyotika to Instagram

Jyotika just made her Instagram debut and she already has over one million followers in less than a day. On Tuesday, Jyotika’s husband and actor Suriya, who is also largely a social media recluse, made an exception by posting a special note, welcoming his wife on Facebook. In his Instagram story, he shared a picture of Jyotika. ‘My pondatti. Strongest! Thrilled to see you on Insta,’ he captioned his Instagram story. Taking to Instagram for the first time, Jyotika wrote in her caption: ‘Hello everyone! On social media for the very first time! A lot of positivity to share from my lockdown diaries. At the Himalayas on Independence Day, the beautiful Kashmir Great Lakes, 70 km trek. With the awesome team of Bikat adventures – Rahul, Sachin, Raul and Ashwin, and the Kashmir team Mushtaq n Riyaz Bhai. Thank you. Life is only an existence unless we start living it! India is gorgeous! Jai Hind.’

Jyotika’s first Instagram post is here:

Suriya and Jyotika have starred in films like Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, got married in the year 2006. They have a daughter named Diya and a son named Dev.

In terms of work, the actor was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Navarasa on Netflix. Last year, Suriya appeared in Soorarai Pottru, which was released on OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. He has signed an untitled project with Siruthai Siva. Suriya made his acting debut in 1997 with Nerukku Ner and has worked on many hits, including Singam, Kaakha Kaakha Vaaranam Aayiram, Nandha, Ghajini, 24 and many more.

Jyotika’s many hits include Mozhi, Kaakha Kaakha, Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Pachchakili Muthucharam, Seetha Kalyanam and 36 Vayadhinile among many others. The last time she was seen was in the drama Ponmagal Vandhal.