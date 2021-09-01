MP govt to appoint Olympic hockey team member Vivek Sagar as DSP

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved a proposal on Tuesday to appoint Vivek Sagar as the state’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who won the bronze medal with the Indian hockey team at the recent Tokyo Olympics.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier this month presented Vivek Sagar with a cheque for Rs one crore and announced his appointment as DSP and a house for his family wherever they wish in the state.

‘The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to appoint a member of the medal-winning Indian hockey team Vivek Sagar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, as DSP in the state police,’ said MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Sagar hails from Shivnagar Chandon village in Itarsi tehsil in the Hoshangabad district.

The state government has also approved an amount of Rs 110.84 crore to reach the target of total literacy in Madhya Pradesh by 2025-26 as part of the ‘Nav Bharat Saksharta Abhiyan’ program, which will serve over one crore people.