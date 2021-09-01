Goa govt to provide 16k litres of water free per month from today

Panaji: Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that his state will be the first in the country to supply free water to its citizens beginning from September 1. Sawant launched the ‘Save Water to Get Free Water’ scheme on Tuesday under which households in the state will not have to pay for water consumption up to 16,000 litres.

At a press conference in Panaji, Sawant said, ‘Goa will be the first state in the country to give water free to the people. We are not giving this water to waste; we want to save water to get free water.’

‘From September 1, we are reducing water bills. 16,000 litres of water will be given free of cost. From 1 September, 60 per cent of the households will get zero bills. Those living in flats or complexes will be able to utilise the scheme,’ he added.

Small businesses and restaurants will also be converted from an industrial to a commercial billing segment, which will enable them to make use of the benefits of this scheme. ‘Small businesses and restaurants will not have to pay industrial bills anymore. We are moving it to the commercial bill slab, they will be able to save money in a big way. OTS (one-time settlement) has been extended by two months to facilitate payment of pending bills,’ the Goa CM said.