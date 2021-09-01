‘Ignore the sad negative souls’: Madhavan to user who got trolled over dance video

Actor R Madhavan hit back at trolls on Twitter for attacking a woman blogger for posting a viral dance video on Tuesday.

Recently, a user recreated a TikTok dance video on Shah Rukh Khan’s hit track ‘Chammak Challo’, which features Kareena Kapoor Khan. The micro-blogging site received some not-so-nice reactions to her video. However, R Madhavan made her day by leaving a sweet comment. ‘Good for you keep up the good cheer and spread the joy and positivity. Completely ignore the sad negative souls,’ he wrote, adding several heart emojis.

Good for you keep up the good cheer and spread the joy and positivity..????????????Completely ignore the sad negative souls. https://t.co/hGA0rispmw — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 31, 2021

In response to the sweet post, the user said, ‘and i listen to sach keh raha hai deewana so often i’m so honoured that you took out the time and interacted with my tweet, thank you so much.’

In the meantime, Madhavan is awaiting the release of his digital series ‘Decoupled’. The Netflix original also stars Surveen Chawla of ‘Sacred Games’ fame and is about a couple on the verge of divorce.

Read also: J & K: 1200-year-old sculpture of Goddess Durga found in river Jhelum

On Twitter, the 51-year-old actor announced the end of the shoot. ‘Aaaannnnd it’s a Wrap!!! #Decoupled season 1..’, Madhavan wrote alongside a picture of himself from the set of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Breathe’.

‘Decoupled’ stars Madhavan as Arya Iyer, a writer whose marriage is over but he lives with his estranged wife (played by Chawla) to promote the myth of family to their young daughter, who is terrified of their divorce. A known director of films such as ‘Kaamyaa’ and ‘Roohi’, Hardik Mehta is behind the series. The series is produced by Bombay Fables, Andolan Films and created by Manu Joseph.

Madhavan is also working on the biographical drama film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, which will also mark his directorial debut. At present, he is shooting for his upcoming film ‘Ameriki Pandit’.