J & K: 1200-year-old sculpture of Goddess Durga found in river Jhelum

Srinagar: A sculpture of Goddess Durga was discovered by labourers who were removing sand from the river Jhelum on August 13 near Pandrethan, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The sculpture is believed to be approximately 1200 years old.

Police in Budgam have recovered the sculpture near Khansahib. This sculpture measures 12 by 8 inches, and is carved out of black stone. Goddess Durga is shown seated on a lion throne along with four attendants.

When the police found the sculpture, they called the archaeological department to examine it. According to the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums of Jammu and Kashmir, the sculpture dates back to the 7th to 8th century AD.

SSP Tahir Saleem Khan presented the sculpture to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director of the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums.