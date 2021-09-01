CBI registers 10 more cases in WB post-poll violence

Kolkata: CBI has registered 10 new cases related to the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal, bringing the total to 31, officials said on Tuesday (August 31).

Six of the latest cases are related to murder allegations, two to gang rape and rape, and the rest to assault, trespassing and property destruction, officials said. CBI has so far registered 31 cases, and investigations are ongoing. High Court directives came after the NHRC report on violence in the state was submitted following assembly election results. Trinamool Congress had won over BJP in a bitterly fought eight-phase electoral contest on May 2, which unleashed massive violence, rape and destruction. In addition to the murder of a young man in Jagdhari village, an allegation of gang rape in Birbhum district, and an allegation of murder in the Ramnagar market of South 24 Parganas district were registered by the agency.

One of the cases involved a murder at Jagatdal police station in North 24 Parganas in which the victim was killed with crude bombs and firearms, officials said. The accused in another murder and molestation case in South 24 Parganas attacked the complainant’s house with an iron rod, bamboo, pistol and stick. ‘It was further alleged that the accused tied the hands and feet of the complainant’s husband and started beating him severely. When the complainant tried to save her husband, she was allegedly pushed down and molested. It was also alleged that the accused threw the blood-soaked victim in a jungle on the bank of a pond,’ Joshi said.

The next morning the complainant, after receiving information, rushed to the hospital were her husband was admitted but he later succumbed to his injuries. Moreover, the CBI has registered two cases of looting of complainants’ houses and businesses in Howrah and Purba Bardhaman districts. As per the agency, two more murder cases have been reported in the Purba Medinipur district in Jhargram and Nandigram while one rape complaint in Purba Medinipur has been registered.